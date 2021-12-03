(Video) Diogo Jota and Paddy McGuinness meet at AXA Training Centre to discuss pre-activation techniques

Paddy McGuinness visited Liverpool’s training ground to learn about the pre-activation process and bumped into Diogo Jota whilst he was there.

After meeting club physio Paul Kelly, the presenter had a short tour of the new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

The Bolton Wanderers fan then completed some stretches and warm-up techniques before our No.20 popped in.

The Portuguese forward was asked about his favourite ways to prepare for training and he said: “Well, I wouldn’t say favourite because at the end of the day this is all work!

“It’s needed to prevent injuries and to take care of your body, to be able to perform on the highest level on the pitch.

“When I started, pre-activation wasn’t really a thing back then in Portugal, so I improved as well by getting to know what to do and if this is going to help me then I trust the professionals to work on that”.

It’s an interesting insight into the methods used for injury prevention within the club and also funny to see that this is part of the job that some players don’t like.

For many this is the absolute dream job but even in the perfect occupation, there are parts that players don’t find enjoyable and this is one for the 24-year-old.

You can watch the full visit of the training ground and interview with Jota (at 3:00) via the AXAUK YouTube channel:

