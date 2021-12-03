(Video) ‘He fights with Cristiano, with Messi’ – Konate opens up on ‘crazy’ Liverpool player

Ibrahima Konate was quick to name Andy Robertson when questioned on which Liverpool star was the practical joker in the dressing room.

The Frenchman proceeded to burst out in laughter before rattling off battles the Scot had taken part in against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

The former Hull City fullback is certainly a wise choice for the title in question, with the player being one of the most well-loved characters within and outside the dressing room from a fan’s perspective.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:00), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube account: