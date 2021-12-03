(Video) ‘I didn’t believe it’ – Konate opens up on Liverpool interest and a chat with Jurgen Klopp

Ibrahima Konate has admitted he found it difficult to believe Liverpool’s interest in him prior to Jurgen Klopp’s call.

The Frenchman was the Reds’ sole summer signing and has since impressed in a number of appearances this term, most notably in the club’s 5-0 demolition job of rivals Manchester United.

The former RB Leipzig star has endured some criticism of late as he continues his adjustment period to the English top-flight, though we’re more than confident that he’ll find his feet on a consistent basis for us in the long-run.

You can catch the clip below (0:21), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube account: