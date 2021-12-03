(Video) “I don’t think it was even close to an eight” – Klopp gives a surprising score for Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby performance

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Merseyside Derby during his pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference, where he gave a very honest assessment.

Given the manner of the victory, the question was asked of just how good his team were at Goodison Park and the German gave a surprising answer.

He said: “I don’t think it was even close to an eight [out of 10], if I’m 100% honest, because there was a spell in the game where we let them get back into the game.

READ MORE: (Video) “I remember when I saw him for the first time” – Jurgen Klopp reminiscences about Diogo Jota and lists his key abilities

“Not only with the goal we conceded but around that, being two-nil up, being completely in control of the game and that changed after the 2-0.

“Is it possible to play a game over 95 minutes like we did in the first 15/20?

“For sure, I don’t know, but we can be closer to the first 20 minutes than we were for the 20 minutes after that”.

That news probably won’t help Everton fans as they would have hated to see a Liverpool team performing at full capacity, if the one they faced already put four past them.

It’s also a worry to the rest of the Premier League if we haven’t hit top gear yet but appear to be free-scoring at this moment in time.

Let’s hope the game at Molineux Stadium is a 10/10!

You can watch Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the Merseyside Derby via our Twitter page @empireofthekop:

🗣️"I don't think it was even close to an 8/10." Klopp addresses Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Everton 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/G9wer5PGk2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 3, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns