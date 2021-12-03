(Video) “I remember when I saw him for the first time” – Jurgen Klopp reminiscences about Diogo Jota and lists his key abilities

Jurgen Klopp took to the media ahead of the Wolverhampton Wanderers game and discussion turned to the man signed from Molineux, Diogo Jota.

It was an obvious question to ask about the man who has five goals in his last five games and enters tomorrow’s match in tremendous form.

When asked about the Portuguese forward, our manager said: “Diogo is an incredible package, personality point of view – he is a really incredible boy, really smart, really organised, structured in a very nice way, this was all stuff I didn’t know [before signing him] but it helps.

“I remember when I saw him for the first time I thought; ‘He could be a good player for me’ because of how intense he was in all his situations.

“Technically, obviously he is on a really high level, the intensity is what makes the real difference because at our level all of the players are technically incredible”.

It would be amazing to know what the German has thought about several other players and anyone else who he has his eyes on for potential future signings.

With the No.20, there were many who were underwhelmed with capturing his signature but he has proven everyone wrong and been a key asset to the seemingly irreplaceable front three.

What a feeling it must be to hear the boss talk about you like that.

