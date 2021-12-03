(Video) Ibrahima Konate shares five-a-side FIFA team including £89m Manchester United star & Arsenal legend

Ibrahima Konate’s selection of players for his five-a-side FIFA team may raise a few eyebrows in Merseyside, though it should certainly be noted that the Frenchman was tasked with choosing fellow compatriots and Liverpool stars only.

The 22-year-old called on the services of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk from Jurgen Klopp’s men before adding two Frenchmen in current Manchester United man, Paul Pogba – whom the Old Trafford based outfit resigned for £89m, according to BBC Sport (via Stretty News) – and English top-flight legend, Thierry Henry.

Though we’d argue there’s a case for any one of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho or Jordan Henderson to be given the nod over the Red Devil, the choice of the ex-Gunners striker is certainly far from being a bad one (though, on current form, Mo Salah is more than giving him a run for his money).

You can catch the clip below (at 5:25), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube account: