(Video) ‘My brother’ – Konate shares details of friendship he’s built with 24-year-old Liverpool star

Ibrahima Konate was keen to note that he was getting on well with all members of the Liverpool squad after acknowledging his close relationship with ‘my brother’, Joe Gomez.

We’ve no doubt many a fan of the club will be delighted to see how well the Frenchman fits in at Merseyside.

A positive relationship with a promising talent like the 24-year-old centre-half too can only bode well for the future once Virgil van Dijk one day hangs up his boots (though not any time soon, we hope).

You can catch the clip below (at 2:34), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: