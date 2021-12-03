(Video) ‘No, no, no’ – Watch Konate getting annoyed at FIFA after challenge disadvantage

Ibrahima Konate jokingly ended his FIFA challenge after starting with less than favourable circumstances.

The Frenchman was tasked with scoring a goal as quickly as possible from kick-off but noted that he started at a disadvantage with his computer opponent being handed the ball first.

The former RB Leipzig centre-half comes off as a particularly bubbly character that we imagine will be more than loved within the Liverpool squad.

Despite receiving some early criticism from a number of commentators, Konate’s potential is clear for all to see and we at the EOTK are excited to witness him reach his potential.

You can catch the clip below (at 7:43), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube account: