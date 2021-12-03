(Video) ‘Speak faster than us Scousers’ – Gerrard’s brilliant answers to two quickfire questions from Carragher

Steven Gerrard noted he was finding it easier to understand the accent working in the West Midlands in comparison to his time in the Scottish Championship with the Glasgow Rangers in response to a question from MNF host, Jamie Carragher.

The Villa boss has enjoyed a good start to life in the Villa Park hotseat, ending the club’s dire run of form and pushing Manchester City for their 2-1 win.

We’ll be hoping to see the former Liverpool No.8 keep up his upward trajectory in his new role (apart from when the Villans meet us at Anfield next Saturday) and enjoy a season worth celebrating – potentially with a round or two of karaoke!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Jamie Carragher’s official Instagram account here.