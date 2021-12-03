(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Everton fans a cheeky smile following Liverpool’s fourth Merseyside Derby goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only boyhood Liverpool fan in our team against Everton and his celebrations for the fourth goal best illustrate this.

The Scouser in our team gave the Park End of Goodison Park a wry smile as he glanced over his shoulder, following Diogo Jota’s goal.

After joining the rest of the team in what was a very memorable celebration, he made sure to take the moment in by glancing over at some unhappy Blues.

Our No.66 will no doubt have enjoyed the moment and it was just too irresistible for him not to take a mental image of the miserable home fans.

Much is made of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard reminding non-locals of how important the Merseyside Derby is for people in the city and no doubt the 23-year-old will assume this role soon.

It’s a great moment to look back on and must have been even better through the eyes of the young man from West Derby.

You can watch the celebration via Liverpool’s YouTube channel (at 9:45):

