(Video) Watch as Everton ball boy asks Sadio Mane for his shirt during the Merseyside Derby

Sadio Mane was walking off the pitch at half-time against Everton as one of the young ball boys asked him for his shirt.

It would have been a more reasonable request if it wasn’t for a few reasons: he plays for the rival team, it was only half-time in the game, Rafa Benitez’s side had just found a (short-lived) route back into the match and he was caught by the cameras.

Of course though, who can blame the youngster as he was in the presence of greatness and one of the key assets of any Scouser is a bit of cheek and confidence!

Although representing Everton, it doesn’t necessarily mean he was a Blue either, we all know that Jamie Carragher certainly hadn’t changed his allegiances by that age.

We’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt but whether his teammates, manager and other members of the Goodison Park faithful will be as forgiving, will remain to be seen.

Our No.10 didn’t appear to pass him the shirt on camera but who wouldn’t have tried the same trick if they were able to ask the Senegalese winger!

You can watch the moment via Liverpool’s YouTube channel (at 7:54):

