(Video) Watch identical Diogo Jota Merseyside Derby goal scored in Ireland’s SSE Airtricity League

Diogo Jota scored a memorable derby goal as his Cruyff-turn preceded a left-footed bullet into the back of the Goodison Park net.

The goal, assisted by Andy Robertson, was not just an unbelievable finish but assured the game was over for Everton.

In case you need any reminders of the moment of brilliance, the club have thankfully shared the goal on Twitter:

What a touch! What a finish!! 😱 Enjoy every angle of Diogo's derby strike… and the sound of that away end, presented by @Sonos 😍🔊 pic.twitter.com/NIpzPfm7xR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2021

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota and Paddy McGuinness meet at AXA Training Centre to discuss pre-activation techniques

One eagle-eyed fan on Twitter has spotted similarities between this and a goal by Sam Stanton for Dundalk in September.

In what is an unbelievable shout by @PartedBeard (who gives credit to @RoySmith), the goal is undoubtedly very similar.

The Scottish forward also produces a brilliant turn, followed by a left-footed pile driver which is certainly worth a watch.

You can watch the identical Jota goal courtesy of SSE Airtricity League (via @PartedBeard):

The identical twin of Jota’s goal against Everton (via @RoySmith)pic.twitter.com/AOlD4x4shR — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) December 2, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns