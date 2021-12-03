(Video) Watch Mo Salah’s Pepsi advert that was filmed in Liverpool and follows the Egyptian King’s career to date

News of Mo Salah filming in Liverpool gathered a lot of headlines in October and now it’s available to watch.

Our No.11 is shown running through the city centre, followed by crowds of supporters trying to keep up with the pacy winger.

The advert begins with a young Mo as he runs round the streets of Egypt, then the hills of Switzerland, London bridge, the Colosseum in Rome and finally his new home.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk recreates Firmino kick during amazing team celebrations following our fourth goal against Everton

It shows the international reach of our Egyptian King and the interesting career he’s had so far, it hasn’t been a straight route to being considered as the best in the world.

There is also a small feature of a video game where the 29-year-old is the main character and is shown collecting Champions League trophies, many would love to play the game and many more would like to see more silverware at Anfield!

You can watch the full advert via Mo Salah’s Instagram account:

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns