(Video) Watch the remarkable similarity between Mo Salah’s missed 2019 chance and 2021 Goodison Park goal

Mo Salah had a huge moment in 2019 against Everton to win the game in a very similar position to where he scored from, this week.

In an interesting video that has been shared online, the stark similarity between the two moments has been put together.

The transition from missed chance to goal is glorious and makes for some great viewing.

If our No.11 had scored the chance from four seasons ago it would have been a huge goal in our pursuit of the Premier League title, during our Champions League-winning campaign.

However, it wasn’t to be but that makes the comparison even greater as it shows that our Egyptian King is getting better and better.

We would have only needed one that day but the current crop of the four-goal scoring Merseyside Derby winners have shown that we are past moments like this.

You can watch the video via @Burner62507763 on Twitter:

