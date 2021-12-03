(Video) ‘Who’s got the better left peg?’ – Watch as two ex-Reds share keepy-ups in Liverpool club shop

Two former Liverpool legends linked up in the club store today to see how their football skills were holding up.

Robbie Fowler and Alan Kennedy were given the task of trying to keep a miniature football up in the air whilst their were on-watchers gathered around.

Both men have a monumental legacy at the club, albeit in different eras, and it’s great to see them catch-up.

There would have been many fans in attendance finding themselves very fortunate to see two greats in the flesh, in what would have been a brilliant photo opportunity.

The man who scored the winner in the 1981 European Cup Final posed the question of ‘Who’s got the better left peg?‘, on his Twitter account.

Who would you rather have in their prime, back in the first team today?

You can watch the keepy-ups between Alan Kennedy and Robbie Fowler via @Alan_Kennedy3:

Who’s got the better Left peg ?

Me or @Robbie9Fowler 😆 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6JiP6hRdyE — Alan Kennedy (@Alan_Kennedy3) December 3, 2021

