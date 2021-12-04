Dortmund director comments on Liverpool target and his claim may give Jurgen Klopp transfer hope

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has discussed the chances of his side making a move for Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi in the near future.

The RB Salzburg forward is also believed to be attracting attention from Barcelona, with the La Liga club willing to pay up to €40m to secure his services.

“It is far too early to say anything about that and, as far as I know, he has a long-term contract [running to 2024],” Zorc told Sky Sports Germany (via HITC).

“Adeyemi is a great German talent. He has a very good profile; brings extreme speed and a profile that is fundamentally exciting.”

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form for his side this term and has netted 11 goals already.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side enquired about a move for the youngster back in October but are yet to make an official offer for the Germany international.

Although our current attacking options are world-class and are performing unbelievably well this season, signing a player with such huge potential means Klopp will have the opportunity to work his magic on the training ground once again.

The Normal One has a great track record of developing and improving players on the training pitch and is known for adopting a rather patient approach when it comes to new signings.

It took Andy Robertson a good six months until he became a regular starter in the side and we are still yet to see Ibrahima Konate string together a regular run of games.

With the Dortmund chief somewhat admitting that his club has no immediate interest in making a move for Adeyemi, we should be doing all that we can to begin discussions with the striker’s representatives rather soon.