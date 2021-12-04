Fabinho’s wife posts jubilant two-word tweet after Liverpool’s superb late-winner

Liverpool fans across the globe will have undoubtedly reacted in a jubilant fashion to Divock Origi’s last-minute winner against Wolves.

On Twitter, Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, responded with a typically supportive tweet following the Belgian’s late effort.

ORIGOALLLLLLLL VAMOSSSSS — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) December 4, 2021

The Brazilian’s partner has been openly welcomed into the Reds’ fanbase, with many a supporter enjoying Tavares’ positive tweets.

In what was a supremely challenging affair at the Molineux Stadium, with Bruno Lage’s men proving to be a particularly difficult opponent to break through, Jurgen Klopp’s men will no doubt look back on the visit as a huge three points gained in terms of the context of the ongoing title race.

With Chelsea dropping points against a plucky West Ham outfit, securing such wins (whilst an uncomfortable experience for fans and the coaching team alike) will be absolutely pivotal down the line.

We’ll be hoping for a less stressful means of taking the lion’s share of the points in future, however, with two difficult fixtures to look forward to next in the form of AC Milan and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side.

