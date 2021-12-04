Gary Lineker makes brilliant Divock Origi point on Twitter after dramatic finish to Wolves clash

Divock Origi is not one for scoring meaningless goals – in fact, quite the opposite, with the Belgian seemingly made for huge occasions and even bigger goals.

The striker’s late effort against Bruno Lage’s plucky Wolves outfit certainly fits within that description, with Gary Lineker jumping onto Twitter to share his thoughts on the ‘vital’ nature of the forward’s goals.

He doesn’t get that many, but Origi’s goals are always vital. A last gasp winner. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2021

With five goal contributions in eight games (across all competitions) this season, few can accuse the 26-year-old of failing to chip in when getting the odd nod from Jurgen Klopp.

Following a dire campaign last term, Origi’s rebranded himself once more as a crucial impact player, helping us take home what could be a massive three points in the context of the title race down the line.

It’s a huge improvement on the 2020/21 season in which the player hit the mark on only one occasion (in the EFL Cup) across 17 appearances (and almost double his playing minutes).

After the No.27 was heavily linked with an exit in the summer, we couldn’t be more delighted to see the Anfield favourite contribute once more.

