“He changed in a good direction, unfortunately!” – Klopp on the prospect of facing Lage’s Wolves for the first time

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Bruno Lage as he faced the media ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Our manager was asked about his thoughts of the form of the side from Molineux and he was quick to credit their new boss.

The German said: “First and foremost, I have to say a big compliment to the colleague there because it’s really impressive.

“It was not so easy to go there after the long time Nuno has been there and everything is kind of settled and I think was mostly happy, even when the last season was maybe not the best season since Wolves were back in the Premier League.

“It was still very stable, clear style of play and these kind of things.

“And he changed – in a good direction, unfortunately! It’s a real football-playing side with a real football-playing idea”.

The 54-year-old is under no illusions that today will provide a tough test for his side but his in depth knowledge of their style of play demonstrates how well prepared he is for each game.

Here’s hoping for a positive result and to keep our run of form going.

