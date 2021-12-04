‘Headless chicken’ – These Liverpool fans all say the same thing about linked Wolves star Klopp loves

Following a rather uneventful first half at Molineux, Liverpool fans have been discussing whether Adama Traore would be a good signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Although the Spaniard has just seven goals in 153 Premier League appearances, his direct style of play is something that gets fans off their seats.

The overwhelming feeling coming out of Twitter is that the former Barcelona man simply isn’t good enough to play for the Reds.

Bruno Lage’s men appear to be set up to defend resolutely and then their aim is to get the ball to the No. 37 on the counter-attack.

So far we have limited them to very few chances and hopefully, our constant pressure can pay off during the second half.

After Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham in the early kick-off, three points are a must!

You can catch some of the Traore debate below via our Twitter page.

He is a headless chicken with little end product — Antony Bonner (@antbon1978) December 4, 2021

He literally never gets goals or assists, he can dribble and run through any defence but if nothing ever comes of it it’s pointless — Josh (@trentiagoLFC) December 4, 2021

Nope thinks he’s overrated, will be overpriced and his goals and assists return will say that too — Matthew Kemp (@kempo5) December 4, 2021