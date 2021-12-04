Hilarious tweet sees Andy Robbo joke that Divock Origi deserves a statue

Andy Robertson has taken to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool’s last-minute winner and has joked he’ll take his grandchildren to visit Divock Origi’s statue in the future.

The Reds were finding Wolves a tough nut to crack until the Belgian’s injury-time strike gave Jurgen Klopp’s men all three points.

The striker replaced Jordan Henderson as a second-half substitute and proved to be the match-winner at Molineux following a lovely turn and finish through ex-Red Conor Coady’s legs.

The Scotland captain labelled the game as a ‘scrap’ but joked that a trip to see the Belgium international’s statue is the plan in the future.

He may not start many games, but Divock has proved he is a rather useful player to have in the squad.

After his famous strike’s against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final which took us to Madrid where he scored yet another memorable late goal has already earned the 26-year-old legend status.

If he carries on scoring the important goals that he does, then maybe one day there will be a statue built in his honour!

You can see Robbo’s tweet below courtesy of his Twitter page.

WOW! Unreal feeling. Was a scrap but that’s why we always fight to the end 🙌

P.s. I’ll take my grandkids to visit the Divock Origi statue one day WHAT A MAN ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/FYkUq7Yq61 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 4, 2021