‘If I am given a chance’ – Takumi Minamino raring to take any chances given to him against Wolves ahead of busy festive period

Takumi Minamino operates as a squad player within Jurgen Klopp’s team but is aware of the importance of taking any opportunities he is handed.

The Japanese international spoke with the Liverpool website ahead of facing Wolverhampton Wanderers and was full of praise for the talent within Bruno Lage’s side.

Our No.18 said: “There are many great players at Wolves such as Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Hwang Hee-chan, who was my teammate at Salzburg. They are tough opponents.

“But without beating these tough teams, we can’t win the Premier League. I want to win the next match and if I am given a chance, want to play 100 per cent for the team.”

The 26-year-old’s former teammate Hwang Hee-chan is today’s opponent’s leading goal scorer and will certainly be someone to keep an eye on in terms of a goal threat and due to his recent transfer links with ourselves.

As for our former RB Salzburg attacker, he is starting today’s game on the bench and will have to prove to the boss that he deserves more minutes as we enter a busy fixture pile-up during the festive period.

He has four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions but has yet to start a Premier League game this season, let’s see what happens when he’s given his chance.

