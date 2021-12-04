James Milner’s three-word tribute to Divock Origi after his late heroics against Wolverhampton Wanderers

James Milner produced some more social media magic as he provided his tribute to the late match winning hero, Divock Origi.

Our No.7 came onto the pitch immediately after the goal to help wind down the clock and was quick to thank the Belgian for scoring the 94th minute winner.

The 35-year-old Tweeted:

Divock Origi, what a man! Boys kept pushing and believing until the end 🔴 #saturdaynightdivockorigi #YNWA pic.twitter.com/kLvNUr4J68 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 4, 2021

‘What a man!‘, who can disagree with our vice captain as he also pointed to our No.27’s Saturday night antics.

It’s probably going to be a great night for all the squad and the legendary striker will be receiving a lot of thanks from supporters and teammates alike.

We would also like to pass our thanks to the big man!

