James Pearce shares ‘the bad news’ from Wolves clash but Liverpool fans won’t mind after Origi’s late winner

James Pearce rightly pointed out post-match that Liverpool’s streak of scoring two or more goals in a game had ended in a tweet following the late 1-0 win.

The sight of Mo Salah and co. failing to make a dent in the scoreline prior to Divock Origi’s winner will have baffled fans in light of our proficiency in front of goal of late, though the three points gained will undoubtedly take centre stage.

The bad news is that #LFC failed to score 2 or more in a game for the first time since August…….. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 4, 2021

As Jurgen Klopp noted after the visit to the Molineux Stadium, it’s practically impossible to maintain the kind of goalscoring form the Reds have experienced recently over the course of an entire season.

Realistically, we won’t want to be seeing Liverpool relying on a last-gasp winner week in week out, particularly with the title race this term looking to be a tightly contested affair between ourselves, Manchester City Chelsea.

We’ve no doubt that the brilliant organisational work implemented by Bruno Lage was more responsible for the lack of goals rather than a sudden drop in form from our generally deadly frontline and we’re sure there’s nothing to worry about going forward.

Nonetheless, we’ll be hoping to see a reaction from Mo Salah and co. come our meeting with Stefano Pioli’s men at the San Siro, if any of our world-class trio are selected once again for the Champions League group stage tie.

