‘Just broke me tele’ – Everton fans’ meltdown in a forum post-Goodison Park thrashing is something else

It’s fair to say there have been some pretty bizarre reactions from the blue half of Merseyside in the wake of Liverpool’s comprehensive 4-1 victory over their city rivals.

Some Liverpool supporters jumped onto Twitter to share their favourite sections of an Everton fan forum.

The Reds have enjoyed a wonderful run of form after tasting the disappointment of defeat against West Ham United, waiting beyond the international break period to set things right again with a 4-0 home victory against Arsenal to kickstart a winning run.

With Everton poorly managed right from the very top, we have to feel for our former manager in Rafa Benitez, who is at serious risk of being scapegoated for the inadequacies of his superiors.

The comparison between jubilant Liverpool fans in the away section of Goodison Park couldn’t have contrasted more fiercely with the irate home support, with some taking their anger out at the members of the board present at the ground.

Coming up against Wolves later today, we’ll be hoping for another assured performance to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea and fellow title rivals Manchester City.

