Klopp puts to bed backroom staff rumours with announcement of new contract for long-time servant

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made sure to clear up any confusion over the future of goalkeeping coach, John Achterberg, with his pre-Wolves update, sharing news of a contract extension for the Dutchman who has been with the side since 2009.

The appointment of World Cup-winning ex-shotstopper, Claudio Taffarel, to the goalkeeping department raised eyebrows, with some wondering whether the club was looking to significantly shakeup up a section of its backroom staff.

As the German has noted, however, our latest addition to the staff will be supporting the overall coaching of the Reds’ supremely talented roster of ‘keepers, from Marcelo Pitaluga to Alisson Becker.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Wolves: Klopp to bench one midfielder as rotation calls

With us possessing such a large number of goalkeepers, the appointment is hardly one that doesn’t make any sense, with us looking to protect the legacy of Alisson Becker.

If we can avoid forking out big money for a ‘keeper who can match our Brazilian No.1’s quality down the line, by promoting from within, we could end up reserving funds for a critical transfer when we desperately need one.

It’s a move perfectly in line with our sustainable model and one we’ll certainly more than approve of here at the Empire of the Kop if one of our highly-rated youngsters eventually makes the grade.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"John Achterberg renewed his contract, by the way, until 2024." Klopp clears up rumours around the future of the Liverpool goalkeeping department 📜 #LFC pic.twitter.com/0F9nil6QiI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 3, 2021

#Ep24 of The Red Nets Podcast: Are January transfers necessary, the significance of away wins at Goodison & Old Trafford… and more!