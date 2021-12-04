Liverpool predicted XI v Wolves: Klopp to bench one midfielder as rotation calls

With four wins since the return of domestic football, not to mention a remarkable 14 goals scored and only one conceded, Liverpool find themselves gathering momentum at the right time.

The Reds will have to navigate a meaty run of fixtures – eight, to be precise, sandwiched between Wolves and the 28th December – starting with Bruno Lage’s rejuvenated outfit.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s prior comments ahead of our visit to the Molineux Stadium, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see the German throw at unchanged side from the XI that secured the 4-1 victory over city rivals Everton.

READ MORE: ‘Just broke me tele’ – Everton fans’ meltdown in a forum post-Goodison Park thrashing is something else

That being said, the former Mainz boss is far from likely to reserve all his changes for our final Champions League group game away to AC Milan and risk hurting our momentum ahead of Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa boss.

As such, we can see the backline remaining unchanged for the impending clash, with Virgil van Dijk joined by Joel Matip once more ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

In midfield, we can see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning to the first-choice XI in favour of resting Thiago Alcantara, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho holding onto their places.

Up top, it’s business as usual, with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane completing a goal-hungry forward line.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Jota

#Ep24 of The Red Nets Podcast: Are January transfers necessary, the significance of away wins at Goodison & Old Trafford… and more!