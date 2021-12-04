Liverpool release blueprints of what the inside of the new Anfield Road End will look like when 2023 redevelopment is completed

It’s no secret that Liverpool are currently completing a major redevelopment on the Anfield Road End and blueprints for the extension illustrate what it will soon look like.

Recent images of some of the first steel girders being laid have been shared online and the project is still on course to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

In a tweet shared by @andrew_m_swift, the blueprints provide more information of what the inside of the stadium will look like:

For those interested interested in the development of the Anfield Road Stand, you can see these Beams and Girders have gone in this week pic.twitter.com/dcFjsMFac2 — 🔴 Swifty 🔴 (@andrew_m_swift) December 3, 2021

Images of the fan zone, executive lounge, hospitality mezzanine and match day concourse, help illustrate what the inside of the new stand will look like.

As well as this, the height of the stand shows just how big it will be, towering over the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, and it’s going to be quite a sight to behold once it is finished.

We can’t wait to see the finished article and the prospect of even more Reds inside our iconic stadium is very exciting.

