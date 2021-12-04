Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp doesn’t submit to December pressure with strong first-XI named

Jurgen Klopp would appear to have already hinted about how he’d look to set up his Liverpool side against Bruno Lage’s men, with major changes unlikely to come until further down the line.

It certainly seems inevitable that some level of rotation at the very least will occur with the Reds having to navigate through a pack December fixture schedule including eight games from now until the end of the month.

The German will likely feel more than confident about his side’s chances of securing a respectable points haul in light of the positive start following the resumption of domestic football.

With momentum highly prized by Klopp, we can understand the reluctance to make changes, with Virgil van Dijk once again given the nod alongside Joel Matip in the backline beyond the safe hands of Alisson Becker in goal.

The midfield chosen against Everton remains, with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho keeping their places alongside Thiago Alcantara in the first-XI set to run out against Wolves.

Up top, with Bobby Firmino still sidelined, the attacking prowess of Diogo Jota, flanked by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, has once again been favoured.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do we make of the XI Klopp's put out v Wolves? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/hTN0y6w0Vh — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 4, 2021

