‘Pitting ourselves against a top manager in Jürgen’ – Bruno Lage full of praise for Klopp in his pre-game programme notes

Liverpool face Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers for the very first time this afternoon and the Portuguese manager was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side before kick-off.

Speaking in his programme notes (via Liverpool’s club website), the 45-year-old described what his team need to do in order to get three points against the Reds.

He said: “When you face a team like Liverpool, you have to match their ambition and mentality, as you don’t win Premier League titles without a big ambition, belief in your ability and a confidence that you can go into every game knowing you can get the three points.

“Every time I come into a game, it is with big confidence in my players and my staff because every time is an opportunity to show our game.

“Although we didn’t get all three points, I believe we did that on Wednesday and coming back to our home this afternoon, pitting ourselves against a top manager in Jürgen and top players, we know what we can achieve if we play our game.”

Plenty of respect, yet a lot of belief in his own side and their ability to attempt to get a positive result against us today.

Let’s hope we can continue our impressive form and try and get all three points this afternoon.

