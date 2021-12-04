Some Liverpool fans mainly in favour of signing West Ham star who made life difficult for Chelsea over Adama Traore

Posted by
Some Liverpool fans mainly in favour of signing West Ham star who made life difficult for Chelsea over Adama Traore

Following Liverpool’s dramatic late win against Wolves, Reds supporters have been discussing the man Jurgen Klopp should attempt to sign rather than making a move for Adama Traore.

Divock Origi’s injury-time winner has lifted Klopp’s side to top-spot but the Reds may drop to second by the end of the night if Manchester City defeat Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

Numerous fans have taken to Twitter and suggested that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen should be one of our main transfer targets rather than the Wolves winger.

The Hammer’s No. 20, who netted against Liverpool back in November, scored in his side’s 3-2 defeat of Chelsea at the London Stadium in today’s early kick-off and Klopp has admitted previously he is a huge fan of the former Hull man.

Traore started for Bruno Lage’s side and although he showed glimpses of his quality, he had no real impact on the game.

The Spaniard has only netted seven Premier League goals in 154 appearances whereas the West Ham man has netted three times already this season.

Bowen would be a welcomed addition to our squad as it is clear that he has bags of talent and potential at just 24-years-old.

You can read parts of the discussion below courtesy of our Twitter page. 

One response to “Some Liverpool fans mainly in favour of signing West Ham star who made life difficult for Chelsea over Adama Traore”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top