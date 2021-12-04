(Video) Divock Origi has only gone and done it again as his 90+4 minute winner puts Liverpool top of the league

Just when you thought you could write him and us off, Divock Origi scored a last gasp winner to put Liverpool top of the Premier League.

The Belgian came on to try and save the day and he delivered for Jurgen Klopp in the fourth added minute, it may have been a few minutes short of 5pm but the time was certainly Divock O’Clock.

Virgil van Dijk sprayed a long ball to the right wing and Mo Salah brought the ball down with a perfect touch that saw him through and into the Wolves box.

The Egyptian King crossed it with his right foot and the our No.27 killed it on the spin with his right foot and fired it home with his left from inside the six-yard box.

What a man, what a moment, what a day!

