(Video) Jubilant scenes on the Liverpool bench as they react to Divock Origi’s late winner against Wolves

Divock Origi provided yet more late magic for Jurgen Klopp’s side and the bench went berserk after they saw his left-foot effort hit the back of the net.

Watching our manager embracing every member of his staff and any player within arms distance is fantastic and a true show of how much that moment meant to everyone.

Kostas Tsimikas also looked like he enjoyed it with a smile as wide as the Mersey, there were probably a lot of other people around the world with a very similar reaction too!

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp run directly to Divock Origi at full-time to give him a massive hug after his 94th minute winner

It always feels better when it’s a late winner and especially as it saw us leapfrog Chelsea who dropped points this afternoon.

Just what we needed as the fixtures start to pile up and let’s keep this running going against Villa next Saturday, after the Champions League trip to Milan.

You can watch the video courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @Watch_LFC):

The Liverpool bench enjoyed that one 😂 pic.twitter.com/TyFoVfzLci — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 4, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns