(Video) Klopp drops major Liverpool selection hint ahead of Wolves clash

Jurgen Klopp isn’t one to rely totally on rotation to survive the challenge posed by a heavy run of fixtures, with his latest comments in a pre-match presser appearing to suggest that not many (if any) changes will be made to the starting-XI set to face Wolves.

For starters, the squad doesn’t quite allow it to the same degree as the likes of our title rivals in Manchester and Chelsea, but the German’s a big fan of maintaining momentum where possible with not even a throwaway Champions League meeting at the San Siro likely to throw him off his stride.

As such, we’d expect to see a mostly unchanged first-team for when we pay a visit to the Molineux Stadium.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"We are used to a tough schedule." Klopp weighs in on the possibility of rotation in a packed December 🔁 #LFC pic.twitter.com/tZ7KwA4VAr — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 3, 2021