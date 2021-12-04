(Video) On this day in 2013 – Relive Luis Suarez’s four-goal Norwich masterclass from eight years ago today

Luis Suarez and Norwich City are a match made in heaven and on this day eight years ago, he produced a masterclass.

The Uruguayan scored 12 goals and had three assists in just six games against the Canaries and seemed destined to impress every time he played against them.

At Anfield in 2013, he had one of the best individual performances from any player that our fans have ever been lucky enough to see.

The then No.7 scored four in a 5-1 home victory, the first a sublime 40-yard half-volley at the Kop end.

Next up, a left-footed effort from inside the six-yard box following a cute Phillipe Coutinho corner.

His third saw him carry the ball through midfield, chip it over the head of Leroy Fer and then patiently wait to fire the ball into the top corner.

The current Atletico Madrid star became our first player to score three league hat-tricks against the same club with his third and then scored a fourth in the second half.

Around 35-yards out with a free-kick that was perfectly dispatched into the top corner before he then assisted Raheem Sterling for the fifth.

It was a truly outrageous performance.

You can watch all the goals courtesy of Sky Sports:

