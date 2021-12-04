(Video) Sadio Mane appears to get away with back-pass to Alisson Becker after a lackluster first-half at Molineux

It certainly wasn’t a classic in the first 45 minutes at Molineux but a moment between Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker has raised some eyebrows.

Jurgen Klopp’s men struggled to break down a stubborn Wolves side but certainly grew into the first-half with a few strong chances coming our way.

However, videos have been shared online that appear to show our Senegalese winger passing the ball back to our ‘keeper and the Brazilian then picks the ball up.

READ MORE: ‘We need to be at our best’ – Andy Robertson’s battle cry as Liverpool look to capitalise on Chelsea defeat

Questions have been asked amongst fans of the Midlands side as to why a free kick wasn’t awarded to their side and it’s hard to argue against it when the video is watched.

What do you think, Reds?

You can watch the video courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @Blesus_M):

#WOLLIV how is this not a foul? https://t.co/CMiGMMihye pic.twitter.com/NW6JGIP2Eh — B L E S U S (@Blesus_M) December 4, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns