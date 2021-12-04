(Video) Scenes from the away end as Liverpool supporters go wild following dramatic late Molineux victory

Dramatic late winner for Liverpool and being in the away end, is there anything better in life?

The lucky few thousand supporters that represented the Reds inside Molineux Stadium this afternoon certainly looked like they enjoyed Divock Origi’s late winner.

Those present had to wait until the 94th minute but boy was it worth the wait and the scenes from the away end are a sight to behold.

READ MORE: READ MORE: (Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp run directly to Divock Origi at full-time to give him a massive hug after his 94th minute winner

In a video shared by Scouser and Liverpool Women’s star Missy Bo Kearns, it didn’t look like they were too bothered that our run of scoring two or more goals in each game was ended.

It was a vital three points that saw us jump above Chelsea and set up a hectic festive period.

What a day to be a Red.

You can watch the scenes in the Liverpool away end via @bookearnsxxx:

Is there anything better than a last minute winner 😉 pic.twitter.com/ziM2a8kDMq — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) December 4, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns