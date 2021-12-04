(Video) Some Everton fans appear to throw punches at Salah when he goes to collect the ball

Everton would hardly be the first fanbase that Mo Salah has entirely riled with his goalscoring efforts.

One clip appeared to capture some supporters in the stands lashing out at the Egyptian international when he goes to collect a ball by the perimeter advertising.

You can see the No.11 looking somewhat baffled by the behaviour before later going on to add to the Blues’ misery with his second effort of the night in the second-half to make it, then, 3-1 Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & beIN4k:

