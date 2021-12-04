(Video) Superb Diogo Jota move in Everton thrashing compared to Fernando Torres’ Real Madrid turn

Diogo Jota has at times drawn comparisons to former Anfield favourite, Fernando Torres, with his eye for goal and sharp movements.

A deceiving turn during Liverpool’s 4-1 thrashing of Everton in the Merseyside derby midweek aroused memories of a similar moment executed by our former striker in a Champions League clash with Real Madrid in 2009.

The Spaniard ultimately had his effort saved by legendary ‘keeper Iker Casillas who could only keep the scoreline at Anfield down to a 4-0 defeat in an impressive European victory for Rafa Benitez’s men.

If Jota can keep emulating Torres, of course, it can only mean good news for our hopes of silverware this year as we look to keep the pace alongside Manchester City and Chelsea domestically.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime & Reddit user u/ahmedyousseff: