(Video) The insane West Ham goal that seals win v Chelsea & hands Liverpool big opportunity

In what has looked thus far to be a tight battle at the top of the English top-flight between Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, few mistakes can be afforded across the course of a season.

Chelsea’s recent slip against West Ham United has afforded the Reds an opening at the league summit, courtesy of a frankly ridiculous (and, evidently, accidental) effort from Arthur Masuaku.

Wide on the left-flank, the Hammers star appears to attempt to float in a cross with the game balanced at 2-2, with his effort going wayward of its intended target and into the top-left beyond a wrong-footed Edouard Mendy.

With a two-point gap all that separates Jurgen Klopp’s men from their London-based title rivals, Liverpool have an irresistible opportunity to launch themselves toward the top of the table (depending on the outcome of Manchester City’s evening game).

What have we just witnessed?! 😲 Extraordinary from Arthur Masuaku! David Moyes loves it! 😅 pic.twitter.com/7GsyCfo6x7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021