(Video) Trent volleys effort into the stands after sublime overhead Thiago pass

Liverpool have been made to work for their chances against Bruno Lage’s well-organised Wolves outfit, coming close to registering their first goal of the afternoon via Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The fullback fired a first-time volley into the stands, however, following a beautifully placed lob from Thiago Alcantara, with the Spaniard once again showcasing his varied passing range.

The former Bayern Munich man has enjoyed a positive spell of form for the Reds since his return from injury and could yet prove integral once more for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

courtesy of @Mizo_elnino:

Thiago Maestro 🤩 lovely ball pic.twitter.com/cSzM0b6hUB — 𝐄𝐥 𝐍𝐢𝐍𝓞 ———————— (@Mizo_elnino) December 4, 2021