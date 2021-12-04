(Video) Watch incredible Diogo Jota miss as ‘keeper finds himself in no mans land

Diogo Jota had a golden chance to give Liverpool the lead against his former side but the Portugal international missed from just five yards out.

The No. 20 simply had to pass the ball into the net to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead but instead blasted the ball at Conor Coady on the goal-line.

With the game just approaching the hour mark, the forward would’ve put the Reds in a great position to pick up all three points and leapfrog Chelsea at the top of the table.

You can watch a video of the absolute sitter below via @Futbolextranje8 on Twitter.