(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp run directly to Divock Origi at full-time to give him a massive hug after his 94th minute winner

Jurgen Klopp did what we all wish we could all have done at full-time and ran straight to Divock Origi to give him a huge hug of appreciation.

Our No.27 became the hero again as he scored a 94th minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers to put Liverpool top of the Premier League.

In a heartwarming clip, our boss ensured that the Belgian was aware of how much he loved his winner as he made a beeline for the main man.

What a moment for the 26-year-old as he proved the doubters wrong yet again and added to his already firmly established cult hero image.

How great must that dressing room have been after full-time!

You can watch the video of the Klopp and Origi embrace via @neiljonesgoal:

Klopp heads straight for Origi at the final whistle. He thought the chance had gone. A huge three points for the Reds.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/bACBLWwbO1 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 4, 2021

