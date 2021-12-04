‘We need to be at our best’ – Andy Robertson’s battle cry as Liverpool look to capitalise on Chelsea defeat

Andy Robertson has spoken to the media ahead of today’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has reminded his teammates of the high standards needed for victory.

The Scottish captain sounded very focused as he spoke with Liverpool’s website ahead of what will be a very important game for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Our No.26 said: “It’s going to be a really tough one. Wolves have had a fantastic season, not given many chances away, kept a lot of clean sheets and kept the goals (conceded) to a minimum.

READ MORE: ‘If I am given a chance’ – Takumi Minamino raring to take any chances given to him against Wolves ahead of busy festive period

“Obviously from their point of view they’d like to have scored more at this point in the season. It’s up to us to try to prevent that again, and try to create chances.

“It’s going to be a different challenge, they are well organised. We need to be at our best to get anything from this game.”

Fingers crossed that the unchanged team that faced Everton will be capable of replicating their performance and scoring some more goals this afternoon.

Given the result from the early kick-off at the London Stadium, we need to capitalise and make sure we get all three points.

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns