‘You goddd’ – Some Liverpool fans incredibly grateful for one Red who ‘saves the day’ in first-half

Following Alisson Becker’s critical late save in the first 45 against Bruno Lage’s Wolves outfit a number of Liverpool fans were keen to share their appreciation for the Brazilian international on the Twittersphere.

The shotstopper didn’t have much to deal with in the opening half, but was absolutely switched on when called into action by a threatening Adama Traore.

Much is made of the importance of the Reds’ firing frontline and cultured midfielders, like Thiago Alcantara, however, the club’s No.1 has proved on several occasions to be more than worthy of being considered of equal importance.

Alisson has more than justified Jurgen Klopp’s praise for him as one of the globe’s leading ‘keepers with his performances in this season alone.

When we’ve got the kind of creative talents ahead of him, from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Thiago, it’s easy to forget just how much of a difference an upgrade on the likes of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius has made on our ability to challenge for honours.

If the former Roma shotstopper can keep up his current form, we won’t (and shouldn’t) just be lauding the contributions of Mo Salah and co. if we’re gifted with the opportunity to witness Jordan Henderson’s famous trophy shuffle once again.

Alisson you goddd — 👺🧨💢💯🔴 (@_Arin_LFC_) December 4, 2021

Where would we be without Alisson? — Priya #GiveSalahTheContract (@lfcpriya11) December 4, 2021

Alisson saves the day — 19 (@King_Julien1984) December 4, 2021

Everyone is poor except Trent ,Thiago and Alisson. — Mary (@MarryLFC) December 4, 2021

Alisson carrying us on his back again — Chado (@Remember_Chad) December 4, 2021

