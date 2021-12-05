‘I think we did that’ – Wolves boss Bruno Lage pleased with his side’s performance despite late Origi Liverpool winner

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has insisted he was pleased with the way his side performed for large parts of the defeat to Liverpool but has claimed to concede so quickly after losing the ball ‘cannot happen’.

The Molineux side were minutes away from picking up a well-earned point until second-half substitute Divock Origi netted in the 94th minute.

“My players did everything I asked,” the Wolves boss said (Liverpool Echo).

“When you look at their faces in the dressing room, you can see they gave everything and in the end, I felt we deserved one point.

“The plan was to try to create problems for Liverpool, who I think are one of the best teams in the league, one of the best teams in the world, with good players, a great coach, and I think we did that.

“We created a lot of problems for them. We understood the game, our moments to create our chances to put pressure on them, especially the three guys on the front, they did fantastic work.”

“When you look at what we did in 90 minutes, we lose one ball and then afterwards in five seconds, they score.

“These things cannot happen. Especially in this league, especially against these teams.”

It’s nice to see the Portuguese boss recognising us as one of the ‘best teams in the world’ and credit must be given to the 45-year-old’s side.

Before yesterday, we had netted two or more goals in our last 18 games, but a solid defensive display from Wolves, especially from ex-Red Conor Coady, meant that it took us until the last minute of injury-time to break the deadlock.

It was a huge victory yesterday, leaving us second in the table, a point behind Manchester City.

Attention now turns to the Champions League fixture against AC Milan on Tuesday, before we welcome Steven Gerrard and his Villa side to Anfield next Saturday.