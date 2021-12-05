Michael Owen’s brutal statement about Liverpool match-winner

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has provided an honest assessment of Divock Origi after the Belgian scored a 94th-minute winner in his side’s victory over Wolves on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute and struck in injury-time to spark jubilant scenes both in the Liverpool dugout and amongst the travelling fans.

“Whenever he starts, I must admit, he disappoints me,” Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“I know you will say, ‘What about Barcelona in the Champions League?’ Of course, he has had the most unbelievable moments in a Liverpool shirt, but overall when he starts, he disappoints me.

“I think he is an impact sub, but he might get a few more starts now, especially in January.”

Although not many Reds will claim that Origi deserves a starting spot, when he’s called upon he usually delivers.

He doesn’t kick up a fuss or spit his dummy out, it seems to be like he works hard on the training ground and waits patiently for his opportunity.

With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah heading to the African Cup of Nations in January, we are going to need our attacking options ready to step up and provide the firepower.

The former Lille-man will once again be full of confidence after his match-winning performance at Molineux.

With some rotation expected for Tuesday’s trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan, Divock will be licking his lips at the thought of starting and showing he can provide the goods as a starter, rather than a sub.