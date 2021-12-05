Pundit draws comparisons between Liverpool’s win over Wolves and a certain victory during 19/20 title-winning campaign

Paul Merson has compared Liverpool’s late win over Wolves to the victory over Aston Villa during the club’s 2019/20 title-winning campaign.

Divock Origi struck in the 94th minute of yesterday’s game to give the Reds all three points and spark wild celebrations in the away side’s dugout.

“I haven’t seen the bench go like that for a long time,” the former Arsenal forward told Sky Sports News (via HITC).

“The last time I think I saw the bench go like that was at Aston Villa away when they scored the two goals in the last minutes of injury time.

“That just shows you what a big, big three points that was. But if [Diogo] Jota scores, then it could have been a lot different.”

Two seasons ago when Liverpool were chasing their first top-flight title for 30 years, Klopp’s side were minutes away from dropping vital points in the title race until late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane rescued the Reds.

Merson joined many Kopites in agreeing that the victory at Molineux on Saturday had a similar feeling to that victory at Villa Park.

With the game goalless and Liverpool becoming increasingly frustrated, former Wolves man Diogo Jota spurned a great chance earlier in the second half after failing to convert from just six yards out.

This meant Belgium international Origi had to once again step up and rescue his side from the bench.

Our No. 27 yet again proved how important he is to the side with the late strike – he may not start many games but his hard work and commitment must be admired.

The victory means we’re now second in the table, just one point behind Manchester City.