The Greek Scouser’s hysterical Instagram story showing Klopp headlock will tickle Liverpool fans

Following Liverpool’s last-gasp win against Wolves yesterday, Kostas Tsimikas has taken to Instagram to joke about the crazy scenes in the away side’s dugout.

Divock Origi’s 94th-minute strike earned Jurgen Klopp’s team all three points and sparked wild celebrations amongst him, his coaching staff and the substitutes.

Greek international, Tsimikas, was one of the more elaborate of the playing staff and at one point the former Olympiakos man found himself in a Klopp headlock.

Because of the German’s actions, the Greek Scouser joked the Normal One deserved to be sent off for his actions with the caption reading ‘Definitely this was a red card!’.

The 25-year-old impressed recently when he deputised for Andy Robertson whilst the Scotsman recovered from injury and this isn’t the first time our No. 21 has made Liverpool fans chuckle with his social media posts.

Back in September when the squad celebrated Mo Salah reaching 100 Premier League goals, the full-back joked that the team were actually celebrating his achievements.

“Class from the club getting a shirt celebrating all the Premier League goals me and Mo have scored combined,” he said via his Instagram page.

Tsimikas may not have netted for the Reds just yet, but his hilarious social media posts and commitment on the pitch is making him a hugely popular figure!

You can see the Greek’s most recent social media post below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter.