(Video) Liverpool fans sing brand new song for star man following victory at Wolves

As a result of Diogo Jota’s impressive performances since he arrived on Merseyside, Liverpool fans may have finally created a song for the Portugal international.

The former Wolves man has netted nine times already this season and many Reds are now claiming that the 24-year-old is ahead of Bobby Firmino in the pecking order.

Although the forward may have produced one of the misses of the season when he failed to find the back of the net from just six yards out and with no ‘keeper in his way, fans travelling back from Molineux have been videoed singing a new song.

The tune is similar to the one Kopites used to sing for Fernando Torres which was hugely popular whilst the Spaniard was banging them in a few years ago.

If our No. 20 can continue to find the back of the net so regularly then it won’t be long until the song is ringing around Anfield!

You can watch Liverpool fans singing the new Jota song via @kane___hughes on Twitter.

DIOGO JOTA PLAYS FOR LIVERPOOL! pic.twitter.com/Rj1mQ8J75j — Kane Hughes (@kane___hughes) December 4, 2021